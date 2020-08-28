From London to Delhi, With Coronavirus Travel Curbs in Place: Boeing, Airbus, or the Bus?

The planes are flying again, but are there enough passengers in them? The crisis travel, or travel to beat the crisis through Vande Bharat Mission, is now past its peak. Recent flights between India and Britain have seen many empty seats – and as Air India must see it, too many. And now suddenly there are very many more flights and seats on offer.

Vistara flew Delhi-London on Friday under the new air bubble scheme between the two countries that will continue until October 23. SpiceJet is due to begin from September 1, Virgin Atlantic is starting flights from September 2. These add to the Air India and British Airways flights already on their way. The next few weeks will be a critical indicator of how much these services will be used. The indication will be for the airlines, of course, but beyond that for tourism.

Family travel and the movement of students and business people keep flights between India and Britain usually busy. But air travel needs more than that to thrive. The new flights are now taking off in the face of a high rise in coronavirus cases in India and over recent days a spurt in cases also in Britain and across much of Europe. The questions that clouded travel earlier this year have begun to rise again.

The aviation business is watching this air bubble to see if it can grow, or be renewed into a second bubble. And whether it will bring with it a tourist season at all. Ever popular Kerala has faced some resurgence in cases after its earlier successes. This is about the time of the year when tourists begin to make their winter bookings. Travel plans for India seem down at the moment.

Also, the other way round. Indian tourism to the UK is at a low. Britain could see a loss of more than 20 billion pounds in visitor spending this year, going by market estimates. London, particularly central London, is a ghost city these days despite the lifting of the lockdown. Outbreaks across the country are limiting travel; certainly they are inhibiting long-term planning.

Estimates from the World Travel and Tourism Council show global travel will be down 78% this year. Recovery from near zero is still looking weak. Despite government agreements and their take-up, airlines could be looking at the wrong kind of air bubbles.

London-Delhi Bus

This one on the ground is the bigger bubble yet, but a company is proposing to start a London-Delhi bus service from next May. The company Adventures Overland plans to launch it subject, of course, to all clearances for the service and for passengers. And, subject to passengers who find they are not in a hurry.

The trip is expected to take 70 days, passing through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and China through to Russia, several Central Asian Republic countries and then into eastern Europe and Belgium before crossing over to London. The estimated ticket price, about Rs 15 lakh per seat, including travel, hotels, food and snacks en route... the lot. The distance covered, about 20,000km. The exceptionally brave could book a round trip.

Driving between India and Britain has been a popular adventure. The route has changed with time, inevitably. The old route through Iran and Pakistan has been abandoned for the eastern one. Before anyone thinks a bus may not be comfortable, think of the three girls who rode on motorcycles from Surat to London last year. A third had to return after losing her passport en route.

The two Biking Queens of Surat, as they are called, who continued on had their motorcycles stolen in Belgium. They continued on replacement bikes. They took slightly longer than the bus intends to – 90 days through 25 countries. They took time to promote the cause of environment along the way. Their ride makes the bus journey appear something of an overland cruise.

Not a cruise on which anyone should pick up a quarrel with a fellow passenger, or any of the crew. But other problems need to be dealt with before that one might come up.