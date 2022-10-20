From 'Not a Quitter' to 'I Can’t Deliver Mandate', Liz Truss’ Change of Heart in 24 Hours

Just 24 hours ago, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss declared that “she is not a quitter” in a Parliament full of booing MPs.

To the incessant mocking and questions that she faced on Wednesday, her befitting reply was, “I am a fighter and not a quitter, I am someone who is prepared to front up. I’m prepared to take the tough decisions”.

Cut to 6 PM (IST) on Thursday, when Truss came outside her 10 Downing Street office and said “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Truss resigned from her post, putting a cap on the short-lived and chaotic term, in which her policies triggered a turmoil in Britain’s financial markets.

Her tax-cutting economic policies resulted in plummeting her ratings and ignited a rebellion within her own party.

Just a day earlier, Truss had insisted that she has acted in national interest and will make sure that she restores “economic stability.”

This is the third resignation by a Conservative prime minister, as Truss bids adieu in just 45 days. She will remain in office for a few more days till a new ruler is elected by the ruling conservative party.

A Cauldron of Crisis

Truss could not hold her position after she was facing setbacks one after another. Truss was forced to abandon her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and her interior minister Suella Braverman also quit the government. Moreover, the House of Commons was in a political mayhem ever since the economic policies were revealed.

The government’s September 23 mini-budget had cut a host of taxes without curbing spending. This essentially resulted in the Pound collapsing to a record dollar-low on fears of rocketing UK debt.

At least five Conservative party MPs had publicly called for her to be replaced amid catastrophic popularity ratings.

Polls show Truss’s personal and party ratings had plummeted, with YouGov saying Tuesday that — within six weeks of taking power — she had become the most unpopular leader it has ever tracked, AFP reported.

A separate survey of party members found less than two months after electing her Tory leader and prime minister, a majority now think she should go.

Next Steps

The Conservative Party has to now elect a new leader, and it would want to avoid another divisive leadership contest like between truss and Rishi Sunak, AP said.

The national elections do not take place until 2024, and a few names to replace truss are- House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak.

With agency inputs

