From Racism to Avoiding ‘Bisous’: How Coronavirus Dread has Hit Fever Pitch in Europe

Paris: The rising toll of the coronavirus and allied misinformation have triggered panic among people in Europe. The burgeoning number of cases, particularly in Italy, France and Germany have led to many residents staying indoors.

With more than 1,600 cases and 34 deaths, Italy is locking down its public places and educational institutes.

“Schools and colleges have been closed by the government and public events are banned in and around Milan,” says Shehzeb Ahmed, an engineering student from Lecco, 20 km from Milan.

The cases started spiking from February 25. Every week 100-200 new patients were reported.

“Milan receives a lot of tourists from across the world. The situation is very bad here. As a result of panic, trains are running empty, streets are deserted and a lot of foreigners, especially students, are returning to their respective countries,” Shehzeb adds.

The situation is similar in Paris where the famed Louvre museum stayed shut for a second day with staff and management assessing the risk. Sunday’s half marathon was also cancelled in the city as two new confirmed cases were reported.

The epidemic has also led to a rise in racism against Asians. A Japanese restaurant was vandalised two ago back in Paris. “Coronavirus”, reads the graffiti on the walls of the establishment and a bucket of paint was thrown on the glass door at the front entrance, said local media.

“I had a friend wearing a mask on the Metro and people were very hostile and staring at him,” says Jing Gan, an exchange student in Paris from China. “I wouldn’t say that I have been affected a lot. But, I might be a little afraid to wear masks just because people might judge me.”

Parisians are staying away from public places and the Metro. They are also avoiding contact with any foreigners. People in France are even avoiding bisous (a friendly kiss), the traditional way of greeting, as a precaution. The government has banned gatherings of more than 5,000.

The effect of the coronavirus scare is most visible among students who come to Europe from different parts of the world. While Italy is closing down universities, France is proposing students, who recently travelled to Italy, stay at their homes for two weeks.

“Though the university is closed, I am receiving my course and syllabus digitally. The university has informed that it will conduct the examination on schedule,” Shehzeb says.

French universities have come up with manuals for students to tackle the infection.

“With the exception of those who have travelled to Hubei province in mainland China, the students, faculty, employees and staff concerned may therefore return to all our campuses as of tomorrow, Monday, March 2,” reads a statement released by Sciences Po, or the Paris Institute of Political Studies.

“If you have been residing in one of the ‘clusters’, which are the areas where the virus is actively circulating... we ask you to stay at home and arrange to continue your learning by distance,” the statement adds.

France and other European nations have come up with travel restrictions against Italy, in what is being seen as a heavy blow to the countries’ tourism. The travel restrictions come during spring, and not far away from Easter, which is a popular time for students to visit France and Italy.

One hundred and eight hospitals are ready to receive patients, assured French prime minister Edouard Philippe in a statement. Health minister Olivier Veran said 200 million masks have been ordered to prevent the spread, according to reports. “We are doing everything to block, to deal very quickly with isolated cases which are mainly cases from affected areas around the world,” he has been reported saying.