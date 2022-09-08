From 'Radio Alert to Operation London Bridge', All that Will Happen If Queen Elizabeth II Dies | Details Here

There are strict protocols in place as to what happens in the event that Queen Elizabeth II dies at Balmoral Castle. She is under medical supervision advised by her doctors at her Scottish Highlands retreat, where she went for a summer break and due to prolonged ill health since October last year. All her children, including eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles, along with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, reached Scotland on Thursday to be with her.

From a radio transmission alert for the media to a now-leaked ‘Operation London Bridge’ detailing the funeral, there are many steps to be taken if the queen dies and in the days that follow, according to a report published by British news outlet WiltshireTimes.

In September last year, leaked documents revealed for the first time the extent of the massive “operation” that will be launched in the hours and days after Elizabeth’s death — which will be referred to as “D-Day”.

Buckingham Castle announced that the queen was “comfortable” at Balmoral castle, while new UK prime minister Liz Truss expressed “deep concern” as she delivered a statement in the House of Commons about the queen’s ill health.

While all eyes are on the 96-year-old monarch, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, here is all you need to know about what will happen after her death:

The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death will be conveyed by her private secretary After the official conveys the news of the queen’s death, the media will be informed through an announcement to the Press Association and the BBC via a radio alert transmission, or ‘RATS’ A notice will be put outside Buckingham Palace to symbolise the queen’s passing Parliament will be recalled If the queen dies at Windsor Castle or Sandringham, her coffin will be moved to Buckingham Palace within a couple of days by car The Accession Council will meet at St James’s Palace a day after the queen’s death to proclaim the new monarch, in this case 73-year-old Prince Charles The day of the funeral will be declared a national holiday, along with the coronation of Prince Charles as king.

The report by WiltshireTimes also states that as part of a strict protocol, each royal family member has a code name to refer to in the event of their death. In the queen’s case, the codename is ‘Operation London Bridge’, the report stated.

‘Operation London Bridge’

A massive operation, called ‘Operation London Bridge’, was leaked in September last year detailing the extent of what will happen in the hours and days after the queen dies. These “documents” were leaked to news organisation Politico, which stated that the day in question will be called “D-Day”.

The monarch will be buried 10 days after she dies and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will embark on a tour of the UK before the burial. According to the plans, the late sovereign’s coffin will lie in state for three days at the Houses of Parliament, with authorities anticipating crowds to descend on London.

There is a vast security operation for crowd control and travel chaos expected in the lead-up to her funeral. A memo warns that London could be stretched to breaking point as hundreds of thousands make their way to the capital.

The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning, but palace authorities are tight-lipped on whether employers have to give their employees the day off at work.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey along with a national two-minute silence at noon. Elizabeth will be buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Immediate action after queen’s death

Ministers will receive a call and an email reading: “Dear colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty The Queen”, as reported by WiltshireTimes.

Details of the funeral will be announced even as government and royal websites display a “black banner”. Charles will then deliver a speech before meeting UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

