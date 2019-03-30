English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Sydney Opera House to Burj Khalifa, Landmarks Across World Go Dark for Earth Hour
Earth Hour 2019 with its campaign #Connect2Earth aims to create awareness regarding the importance of saving nature as our lives depend on its health.
The hotel "Kazakhstan" is seen before the lights are switched off for Earth Hour in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
New Delhi: Famous monuments across the world will go dark on Saturday night to observe the World Wide Fund for Nature's Earth Hour to spark global awareness and action on nature and the environment.
Earth Hour will be observed from 8:30pm. to 9:30 pm, worldwide. Since 2007, Earth Hour has been a movement to bring awareness to climate change, while promoting action to preserve the climate and environment.
The 13th edition of Earth Hour will see 24 global landmarks -- from the Sydney Opera House to Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- dim their lights. Paris' Eiffel Tower, New York's Empire State Building, Big Ben London and the Acropolis in Athens will also take part in the movement.
Earth Hour 2019 with its campaign #Connect2Earth aims to create awareness regarding the importance of saving nature as our lives depend on its health. Participation will mark Earth Hour by switching off unnecessary lights for the hour to symbolise a commitment to change beyond the hour.
"The world will witness 24 of the most inspiring hours for the environment, as people around the world come together for Earth Hour. From Singapore to Santiago and Nairobi to New York, millions will unite, switch off their lights and speak up on why nature matters to them," said Sid Das, Director of Digital Engagement, WWF International.
"Starting as a symbolic lights out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is now the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring millions of people to take action for our planet and nature," the Earth Hour website said.
Earth Hour 2019 will focus on action specifically around conserving nature and biodiversity, which is declining at an "unprecedented rate".
According to organisers, last year's event was observed in more than 7,000 towns and cities in 187 countries.
