From Tackling China-Turkey-Pak Trio to UN Reforms, Jaishankar’s Statements Sum Up India’s Stellar Show at UNGA

During the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, world leaders heaped praise on India for its commitment to global peace and development. This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend the UNGA and in his stead Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar attended the UNGA.

At the UNGA, the foreign minister held meetings with partners from the Global South as well as with the allies in the West. During his meetings at the UNGA and as well as during meetings on the sidelines of the summit, Jaishankar advocated for UNSC reforms, challenged state sponsors of terrorism and said how India can offer reason and goodwill in a turbulent world.

Here are some of his top quotes from the ongoing UNGA Meet:

On Pakistan: S Jaishankar questioned the rationale behind the F-16 fighter jet deal between US and Pakistan. The foreign minister during an event with Indian-Americans said he knows against whom and where the F-16s will be used while punching a hole in the US’ arguments that the jets will be used in counterterrorism ops.

“You are not fooling anybody by saying these things… It’s a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well, nor serving the American interests. It is really for the United States today to reflect on what are the merits of this relationship and what do they get by it,” Jaishankar said.

On Terrorism: “Having borne the brunt of cross border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a ‘zero- tolerance’ approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious, can ever cover-up blood stains,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On China’s Attempt to Block Proposals on Designation of Terrorists as Global Threat: “Those who politicise the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes even to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation,” Jaishankar said, without naming China.

The thinly veiled reference came after China put a hold on a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, known for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

China earlier blocked similar proposals to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

On India’s Growing Global Role: “India is prepared to take up greater responsibilities. But it seeks at the same time to ensure that the injustice faced by the Global South is decisively addressed… In these turbulent times, it is essential that the world listens to more voices of reason. And experiences more acts of goodwill. India is willing and able on both counts,” Jaishankar said while addressing the UNGA.

The foreign minister said India is ready to work with developing countries on issues of debt, of economic growth, food and energy security and on climate challenges.

On UNSC Reforms and India’s Membership: Jaishankar said it is time to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and said several world leaders called for India’s inclusion in the grouping. He said there is strong support for India’s role at the UNSC.

“You can see that, you can sense that. It was articulated by President Biden. I think you also saw minister Lavrov of Russia explicitly mention India from the General Assembly podium. A number of countries also actually also referred to India. It is not usual in a General Assembly for presidents and prime ministers or foreign ministers of a country to refer to another country,” Jaishankar said.

On Biased Media Coverage: Jaishankar criticised the coverage of India by the international press and without mentioning the Washington Post, slammed certain media outlets for trying to shape India from the outside.

“I look at the media. You know, there are some newspapers you know, exactly, what they are going to write, including one in this town… It is important to contest. It isn’t because most Americans will not know what sort of the nuances and the complexities of back home, so, it’s important not to sit back, not to let other people define me. That is something which I feel as a community is very important for us,” Jaishankar said in his interaction with the Indian American community.

On Article 370 Revocation: The foreign minister said there is a need to contest the narrative being shaped about Kashmir in the international forum.

“ I think the way facts are slanted, things are laid out. What is right, what is wrong is confused. This is actually politics at work. We are not serving our country well or our beliefs well, or even our sense of what is right and wrong but by staying out of these debates,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also shot back at the Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan who raked up the Kashmir issue. After a meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jaishankar tweeted that he discussed the Cyprus issue with him.

Turkey invaded the northern part of Cyprus in 1974 leading to decades-long unresolved crisis.

