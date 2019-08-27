'From Taking Srinagar to Defending Muzaffarabad': Bilawal Bhutto Slams Imran Khan Over 'Kashmir Failure'
Bilawal’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue after the Centre repealed J&K’s special status accorded to it by Article 370.
File photo of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Imran Khan for his policies on Kashmir.
“Our earlier stand on Kashmir would be how to take Srinagar from India. But now we are in such a position where we need to think on how to secure Muzaffarabad (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir),” Bilawal said and blamed Khan's 'greed' and 'failure' for it.
He also dubbed Khan as a fascist leader, Pakistan media reported. “He is attacking the media and democracy and violating human rights," he said.
"Niazi is a fascist who is attacking the media, democracy and arresting women but he's forgotten that the PPP never came under pressure and always struggled against dictators and sent Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and General (R) Pervez Musharraf packing. What is this puppet then?" Bilawal said.
Pakistan has been approaching several countries like Turkey, Poland, China and US and also approached United Nations Security Council to hold talks over Kashmir. It is now mulling to take up the revocation of Article 370 at International Court of Justice and United Nations General Assembly.
