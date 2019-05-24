English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fugitive Demanded 15k Likes on His Wanted Poster to Surrender, Remains at Large Despite Getting Numbers
Torrington police say Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.
Torrington (US): Police in Connecticut say a fugitive has so far failed to honour an agreement to surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.
