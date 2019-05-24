Take the pledge to vote

Fugitive Demanded 15k Likes on His Wanted Poster to Surrender, Remains at Large Despite Getting Numbers

Torrington police say Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

AFP

Updated:May 24, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
Fugitive Demanded 15k Likes on His Wanted Poster to Surrender, Remains at Large Despite Getting Numbers
Representative image.
Torrington (US): Police in Connecticut say a fugitive has so far failed to honour an agreement to surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.

Torrington police say Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

He is believed to be somewhere in New York.

Torrington police Lt. Brett Johnson posted on the department's Facebook page Wednesday that Simms had contacted him through the social media site and agreed to turn himself in if the post containing his poster received 15,000 likes.

The page has far surpassed that number.

Police said Friday that they will use all resources available to locate Simms.
