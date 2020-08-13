Fujifilm Expects Clinical Trial Data on Avigan for Covid-19 Patients in About a Month

Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it expects data from a clinical trial of its Avigan drug on COVID-19 patients to be ready in about a month.

The last patient will enter the study on Aug. 16 and results will follow about a month after that, Fujifilm director Junji Okada said during a first-quarter earnings call.

The company will then work with Japanese regulators on submitting the drug for approval to treat COVID-19, he said.