Fujifilm Expects Clinical Trial Data on Avigan for Covid-19 Patients in About a Month

FILE PHOTO - Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
The last patient will enter the study on Aug. 16 and results will follow about a month after that, Fujifilm director Junji Okada said during a first-quarter earnings call.
- Reuters Tokyo
- Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it expects data from a clinical trial of its Avigan drug on COVID-19 patients to be ready in about a month.
The company will then work with Japanese regulators on submitting the drug for approval to treat COVID-19, he said.
