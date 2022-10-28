‘Future Belongs to India’: Putin Lauds PM Modi for His Leadership, Praises ‘Make in India’ Drive

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the future belongs to India while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. Putin called Prime Minister Modi ‘a patriot of the country’ during his annual address to the Moscow-based think tank, the Valdai Discussion Club.

“A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of ‘Make in India’ matters both economically and ethically. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it’s the largest democracy in the world,” Putin was quoted as saying, according to the translation of the text received by Reuters.

Putin said the definite results with regard to development that India has witnessed is the reason why there is respect and admiration for the country globally. “India has made tremendous progress in its development from being a British colony to a modern state. Almost 1.5 billion people & tangible development results give reasons for everyone’s respect & admiration for India,” he said.

Putin also said that the relationship between India and Russia is special. These two countries have always supported each other, he said and said it will happen in the future as well.

He said PM Modi asked him to increase the supply of fertilizers which is necessary for the Indian agricultural sector while highlighting the trade in this sector between both nations have almost doubled.

Speaking of his ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, Putin accused leaders of the Western world for playing ‘dirty games’ for global dominance.

He indicated that the West should understand that it is a multipolar world and ‘new centres of power will emerge in the multipolar world’ and the West will have to consider other nations as equal.

“This “racist and neocolonial blindness” has become even uglier in the last half century with the creation of the so-called unipolar world,” Putin said, according to author Konstantin Kisin who in the past has also translated several speeches of the Russian president.

“Power over the world is what the West has put at stake in the game it plays. This game is certainly dangerous, bloody and I would call it dirty,” Putin said, adding there is a mercantile element to how the West deals with the world.

