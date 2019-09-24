'Time to Tolerate China's Trade Abuses Over': Trump at UN Slams 'Second Largest Economy' | LIVE Updates

United Nations: US president Donlad Trump upped the attack against China on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly and slammed the World Trade Organization for allowing China to get preferential treatment despite the size of its economy. Trump said that the institution is in need of major reform and that the US will demand those changes.

"US lost 60,000 factories after China entered World Trade Organisation. This is happening to other countries all over the globe. WTO needs drastic change. Second largest economy in world shouldn't be allowed to declare itself a developing country in order to game the system at others' expense," he said.

Trump told world leaders at the annual UN General Assembly on Tuesday that he will no longer allow other countries to take advantage of America and the international trade system and said the time for tolerating China's trade abuses is over.

Trump has long complained that China is classified as a developing nation by the World Trade Organization even though it is the world's second-largest economy.

Trump also made a fresh attack against the global order, saying that "globalists" would not triumph. He told other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that wise leaders put the future of their own people and country first.

"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots," Trump said. Trump is attending three days of meetings and speeches at the United Nations. He is touting the low unemployment rate in the United States and says that in everything the United States does "we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens."

Trump is using his speech to prioritize individual nations' self-determination over alliances and globalisation.

"The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.

Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over." Focusing on the United States' self-interest, Trump said that the nation's security was jeopardized by the threat posed by Iran and warned Tehran to stop its aggression toward Washington's allies in the Middle East.

Trump also stepped up his attack against Iran saying sanctions will be 'tightened' unless Iran behavior changes. Trump said all nations have a duty to act against Iran and "no responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust." His comments take place against the backdrop of flaring tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudis say Iran was responsible for an attack earlier this month on two oil facilities in the kingdom, which Iran denies.

Trump noted the US has imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran and says as long as Iran's "menacing behavior continues" sanctions will not be lifted and instead will be tightened.

Trump also said his administration will conclude new trade deals with Britain, Japan and others that are fair and reciprocal. The Republican president says a deal with Japan is close to being finalized and once Britain leaves the European Union the US will negotiate an "exceptional deal" with it.

(With inputs from agencies)

