G-7 Countries Seek Restoration of Power to Democratically Elected Govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democratically-elected government. G-7 countries comprising of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US along with the High Representative of the European Union issued their first joint statement on the military coup in Myanmar. Myanmar's military on Monday took control of the country for one year and detained top political figures, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. "We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media," the joint statement said.

"We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law," the statement said.

The November election results must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity, it said. The G-7 countries said that the military's restrictions on information flows are deeply concerning. Civilians, including civil society and the media, must not be subject to reprisals in any form, the statement said.

We also call for unrestricted humanitarian access to support the most vulnerable, it said. The foreign ministers recalled their 2019 communique in which they restated their commitment to Myanmar's democratic transition, peace and accountability for human rights violations and abuses. We stand with the people of Myanmar who want to see a democratic future, said the joint statement.