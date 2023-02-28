Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi could skip the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on March 1-2 due to a scheduling conflict with the Japanese parliament session, the Mainichi.

The news outlet said that the foreign minister Hayashi must attend the parliamentary session scheduled for later this week for the upcoming 2023 budget. It is mandatory for all ministers to participate in the session.

The news outlet in its report said a senior vice foreign minister is planning to participate in the New Delhi meeting on Hayashi’s behalf, citing people familiar with the developments.

Foreign ministers from around the world will meet in New Delhi this week as India hosts the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting under its presidency. The meeting follows the meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bengaluru.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and ministers from non-G20 member-states will attend the meeting along with representatives from multilateral organisations.

The Ukraine war and Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and South China Sea region will continue to dominate this meeting but Indian officials speaking to news agency Reuters have said that India will ensure that the meeting also focuses on climate change and the debt crisis many developing countries find themselves in.

The official told Reuters that India wants to be the voice of the Global South and raise issues pertinent to the region during the meeting.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad member-states (Australia, Japan, India and the US) is also expected to be held on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ summit.This is also the first time the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang will visit India after India issued a warning that it will send a strong message to the Chinese government regarding violation of status quo in border areas.

The G20 members countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the USA.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)

