Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting will discuss how to address problems arising from terrorism and highlight the need of G20 nations to tackle the crisis together.

“What we expect from tomorrow’s foreign minister meeting is a very clear, strong and all-encompassing message on the problem of terrorism and the need for G20 countries to fight against it together. (The) larger challenge of counter-terrorism and narco-terrorism will be in focus,” Kwatra said.

He also said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be among the main issues which the G20 foreign ministers will discuss during their meeting in Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Kwatra said: “Given the developing situation of Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally, it’ll be an important point of discussion during the Foreign Ministers’ meetings. Foreign ministers will be focusing on the situation in Ukraine and it’ll be important to see the outcomes of the discussions”.

Kwatra reiterated India’s stance on the war and urged all stakeholders to pursue a path of dialogue and diplomacy. He repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement and said India believes that this “is not an era of war”.

He further added that the impact of the war on the global economy and on development will also be discussed between the ministers.

The foreign secretary said that Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar will chair two sessions tomorrow.

The first session will focus on the issues related to food and energy security and the second session will focus on threats emerging from terrorism and narcotics.

Discussions centred around global skill mapping and talent pools will also be held during the sessions.

Kwatra said a gala dinner will be held for the delegations on Wednesday night. He pointed out that it will be one of the largest gatherings of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 presidency.

He said over 40 delegations consisting of G20 as well as non-G20 members will participate in tomorrow’s meeting.

The meeting will kick-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the delegations present. PM Modi will discuss India’s global influence during his address at the foreign ministers’ meeting on Wednesday while also focusing on green development, sustainable lifestyle, technology and women-led development.

Kwatra confirmed Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will not be able to attend the meeting of foreign ministers. Hayashi, according to Japanese media reports, could not attend the meeting due to a session of the Japanese parliament which will discuss the nation’s fiscal budget. Kwatra said despite this development India is looking forward to active participation and the engagement from the Japanese delegation which is arriving.

Japanese media outlets said the nation’s vice foreign minister Kenji Yamada will lead the delegation to New Delhi.

Kwatra did not divulge whether there will be a bilateral meeting between Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and Jaishankar. The foreign secretary said S Jaishankar will try to meet all of his counterparts on the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting, without specifying if both ministers will meet.

(with inputs from Siddhant Mishra and ANI)

