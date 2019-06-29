Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

G20 Leaders Resolve to Prevent Use of Internet for Terrorism, Extremism

The G20 leaders said the live-streamed Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand that killed 51 people, and other recent atrocities, demonstrate the urgency with 'which we must fully implement relevant UN resolutions.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
G20 Leaders Resolve to Prevent Use of Internet for Terrorism, Extremism
Leaders and delegates attend a family photo session at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. (Reuters)
Loading...

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the G20 on Saturday resolved to prevent the use of the internet to fund and facilitate terrorism and extremism, asserting that while the internet must be "open, free and secure", it cannot serve as a safe haven for terrorists.

The leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in a statement after the Osaka summit said they are committed to acting to protect people from terrorist and violent extremism conducive to terrorism (VECT) exploitation of the internet.

"As leaders, one of our greatest responsibilities is to ensure the security of our citizens. It is the state's role, first and foremost, to prevent and combat terrorism. Here in Osaka, we reaffirm our commitment to act to protect our people from terrorist and VECT exploitation of the internet," they said in a separate statement.

"We issue this statement to raise the bar of expectation for online platforms to do their part. We, the leaders of the G20, reaffirm our strongest condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," they said.

The G20 leaders said the live-streamed Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand that killed 51 people, and other recent atrocities, demonstrate the urgency with "which we must fully

implement relevant UN resolutions, the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and other instruments, including the 2017 Hamburg G20 Leaders' Statement on Countering Terrorism."

The leaders, however, agreed that such efforts must respect human rights and "fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression and access to information."

They said the internet must not be a safe haven for terrorists to recruit, incite or prepare terrorist acts.

"To this end, we urge online platforms to adhere to the core principle, as affirmed in Hamburg, that the rule of law applies online as it does offline. This must be achieved in a way that is consistent with national and international law, including human rights and fundamental freedoms such as freedom of expression and access to information - we hold these in high regard. We commit to collaborate with states, international organisations, industry, and civil society in this endeavour," they said.

In the declaration issued after the summit, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to applying the recently amended Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards to virtual assets and related providers for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

They welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution 2462, which stresses the essential role of the FATF in setting global standards for preventing and combatting money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

"We reiterate our strong commitment to step up efforts to fight these threats, including by strengthening the FATF's global network of regional bodies. We call for the full, effective and swift implementation of the FATF Standards," the declaration said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram