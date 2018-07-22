English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
G20 Ministers Call for Greater Dialogue on Trade Tensions: Draft
The draft communique emphasized that structural reforms were needed to enhance the potential growth of economies, and reaffirmed commitments from the previous G20 finance ministers meeting in March.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde sits alongside Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and Japan's Minister of Finance Taro Aso as they pose for the official photo at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers. (Photo: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Finance ministers and central bankers from the world's largest economies meeting in Argentina said heightened trade and geopolitical tensions pose an increased risk to global growth and have called for greater dialogue, according to a draft communique from the meeting.
The draft reviewed by Reuters, which is still subject to possible revisions, also noted that emerging market economies are better prepared to adjust to external shocks but they still face challenges from market volatility and reversals of capital flows.
"Global economic growth remains and unemployment is at a decade low. However, growth has been less synchronized recently and downside risks over the short- and medium-term have increased," the draft said.
"These include rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality and structurally weak growth, particularly in some advanced economies."
The draft communique emphasized that structural reforms were needed to enhance the potential growth of economies, and reaffirmed commitments from the previous G20 finance ministers meeting in March to refrain from competitive devaluations that could have adverse effects on global financial stability.
The ministers reaffirmed the conclusions from G20 leaders at their most recent summit in Hamburg in July last year, when they emphasised that trade was an engine of global growth and reaffirmed the importance of multilateral trade agreements.
"We...recognise the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence," the draft said. "We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies."
Also Watch
The draft reviewed by Reuters, which is still subject to possible revisions, also noted that emerging market economies are better prepared to adjust to external shocks but they still face challenges from market volatility and reversals of capital flows.
"Global economic growth remains and unemployment is at a decade low. However, growth has been less synchronized recently and downside risks over the short- and medium-term have increased," the draft said.
"These include rising financial vulnerabilities, heightened trade and geopolitical tensions, global imbalances, inequality and structurally weak growth, particularly in some advanced economies."
The draft communique emphasized that structural reforms were needed to enhance the potential growth of economies, and reaffirmed commitments from the previous G20 finance ministers meeting in March to refrain from competitive devaluations that could have adverse effects on global financial stability.
The ministers reaffirmed the conclusions from G20 leaders at their most recent summit in Hamburg in July last year, when they emphasised that trade was an engine of global growth and reaffirmed the importance of multilateral trade agreements.
"We...recognise the need to step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence," the draft said. "We are working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records
- This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media
- How to Drive Your Car On a Track Day - Easy Tips and Tricks
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...