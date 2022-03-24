G7 Allies Seek to Halt Russian Gold Transactions: White House

The G7 group of advanced economies and the European Union pledged to block transactions involving the Russian central bank’s gold reserves to hamper any Moscow bid to circumvent Western sanctions, the White House said Thursday. The allies will work jointly “to blunt Russia’s ability to fund… (President Vladimir) Putin’s war, including by making clear that any transaction involving gold… is covered by existing sanctions", the statement said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.