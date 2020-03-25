G7 Powers Agree China Spreading 'Disinformation' about Coronavirus, Says Mike Pompeo

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrial powers agreed in talks Wednesday that China is waging a "disinformation" campaign about the coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Every one of the nations that were at that meeting this morning was deeply aware of the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place," Pompeo told reporters after the talks, held by video conference due to health precautions.