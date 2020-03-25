WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

G7 Powers Agree China Spreading 'Disinformation' about Coronavirus, Says Mike Pompeo

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

Every one of the nations that were at that meeting this morning was deeply aware of the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place, Pompeo said.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
Share this:

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrial powers agreed in talks Wednesday that China is waging a "disinformation" campaign about the coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Every one of the nations that were at that meeting this morning was deeply aware of the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place," Pompeo told reporters after the talks, held by video conference due to health precautions.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story