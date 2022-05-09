G7 Tells Putin That War On Ukraine Will Hurt Global Fight Against Hunger, Escalate Food Crisis

G7 leaders on Sunday were joined by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky where the members condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin for shaming Russia and its people.

The statement comes a day ahead of Russia’s Victory Day - parade where it will celebrate its victory over Nazi Germany in the second world war.

It is likely that Putin during his speech on Victory Day will push Russian forces to continue with the war on Ukraine even though sanctions continue to cripple ordinary Russians.

Zelensky and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau even attended the meeting together as the latter visited Irpin and reopened the Canadian embassy in Kyiv.

The G7 member-states committed to help Ukraine by ‘macroeconomic stability in the face of the challenges posed by the full-scaled Russian invasion, massive destruction of critical infrastructure and disruption of traditional shipping routes for Ukrainian exports’.

The G7 leaders in their statement also targeted Russia over the food crisis facing the world. The G7 statement accused Russia of stopping global efforts to end hunger and escalating the food crisis.

“Putin’s war is causing global economic disruptions, impacting the security of global energy supply, fertiliser and food provision, and the functioning of global supply chains in general. The most vulnerable countries are affected most severely,” the statement said.

The G7 said that in order to mitigate the crisis the member-states are ensuring that sanctions packages are carefully targeted so that delivery of humanitarian assistance or the trade of agricultural products is not affected. The members also reaffirmed their commitment to avoid food export restrictions.

The member-states also said that it will reduce their dependence on Russian energy exports.

“We commit to phase out our dependency on Russian energy, including by phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil. We will ensure that we do so in a timely and orderly fashion, and in ways that provide time for the world to secure alternative supplies,” the statement released by the White House said.

It is noteworthy that western economies plan to phase out their dependency in a ‘timely and orderly’ fashion but pressure and expect India to completely sever its historical ties with Russia. Some members also fail to notice that India is committed in its pleas to both sides to ensure that civilians do not die.

