G7 Urges IMF to Deliver Ukraine Funding Package by End-March: Statement

Group of Seven finance ministers urged the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to deliver a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of March, according to a statement.

“(We) urge the IMF and Ukraine to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned IMF program by the end of March 2023," the joint G7 statement, issued by the current head of Japan after a meeting in India, said.

It added that sanctions so far have “significantly undermined Russia’s capacity to wage its illegal war. We will continue to closely monitor the effectiveness of sanctions and take further actions as needed.

“We will also continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce our sanctions and prevent any attempts to evade or circumvent sanctions. In this context, we call on other countries to join our sanctions on Russia," the statement said.

