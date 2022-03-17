G7 Warns War Criminals in Ukraine 'Will be Held Responsible'

Perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine will be called to account, the Group of Seven most industrialized nations warned Thursday, condemning “the indiscriminate attacks on civilians" by Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.

“Due to President (Vladimir) Putin’s unprovoked and shameful war, millions are forced to flee their homes; the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, theatres, and schools is ongoing," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

“Those responsible for war crimes, including indiscriminate use of weapons against civilians, will be held responsible," they warned.

