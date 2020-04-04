WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Gabon Bans Consumption of Pangolin and Bats Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Gabon authorities banned the sale and eating of bats and pangolins, suspected to be the origin behind the coronavirus pandemic in China, but confirmed the 21 Covid-19 infections in the country did not come from animals.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Share this:

Libreville: Gabon on Friday banned the sale and eating of bats and pangolins, which are suspected of sparking the novel coronavirus in China where they are highly prized in traditional medicine.


President Ali Bongo Ondimba also announced the government was planning to lock down the capital Libreville and unveiled an emergency package for those hard hit by the pandemic.


The novel coronavirus is believed to have come from bats, but researchers think it might have spread to humans via another mammal.


Pangolins are critically endangered and have long been protected, but they are sold in the markets of the capital Libreville, as are bats, and their meat is popular.


The central African nation is 88 per cent covered in forest and hunting and bush meat have long been a way of life.


The water and forest ministry said the novel coronavirus was a "combination of two different viruses, one close to bats and the other closer to pangolins", and claimed to be quoting a scientific study published in Nature.


Gabon has declared 21 COVID-19 infections, but none from animals, the ministry said.


"A similar decision was taken by the authorities when our country was affected by the Ebola virus — a ban on eating primates," Forestry Minister Lee White said.


The national parks agency ANPN announced in mid-March that tourists would no longer be allowed to interact with great apes to avoid any risk of contamination by the coronavirus.


The pangolin, the world's most heavily trafficked mammal, also called the scaly anteater, is believed to have possibly been a vector in the leap of the novel coronavirus from animal to human at a market in China's Wuhan city last year.


Its body parts fetch a high price on the black market as they are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine, although scientists say they have no therapeutic value.


Gabon has also put in place a raft of measures such as grounding international flights, closing schools and ordering a night curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, Bongo said Libreville would be put under lockdown "in the coming days" but gave no precise date.


All but one of Gabon's reported 21 cases are in the city, where a large proportion of the country's two million residents live.


Bongo also announced an aid package of 250 billion CFA francs (380 million euros) to help both individuals and businesses whose livelihoods have suffered because of the crisis.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    811,713

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,099,885

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    228,975

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,197

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres