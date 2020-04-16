WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Galapagos Islands Report 73 Covid-19 Cases, Mostly Aboard a Ship

Photo released by the Municipality of Quito of personnel disinfecting an ambulance's stretcher in Quito on April 3, 2020. (AFP)

Photo released by the Municipality of Quito of personnel disinfecting an ambulance's stretcher in Quito on April 3, 2020. (AFP)

Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have 73 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the majority on board a tourist ship, the governing council president said Wednesday.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 7:46 AM IST
Share this:

Quito: Ecuador's Galapagos Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have 73 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the majority on board a tourist ship, the governing council president said Wednesday.

"Forty-eight positive cases have been identified" out of the 69 people on board the Flora, Norman Wray told AFP.

Wray, who heads the Galapagos Government Council, added that all passengers are crew members, as the ship no longer has tourists on board.

"In total, we have 73" confirmed cases and two deaths on the archipelago, Wray said. Ecuador has recorded 7,858 cases and 388 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Guayas province and its capital, port city Guayaquil, have been the hardest hit, comprising about 70 percent of the cases reported since February 29.

According to Wray, there are still 1,000 tourists in the Galapagos, most of whom are Ecuadorians who decided to stay during the general lockdown, which has been extended by the national government until April 19.

About 1,500 other tourists were evacuated from the islands. Tourism makes up 75 percent of the revenue for the archipelago -- whose flora and fauna are unique throughout the world -- bringing in about $110 million per year, Wray said.

The tourism sector is currently "paralyzed," and "the Galapagos are in a severe crisis," he added. The archipelago of volcanic islands lies about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) to the west of Ecuador.

English naturalist, biologist and geologist Charles Darwin developed his Theory of Evolution after studying endemic species in the Galapagos islands.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,438,348

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,083,304

    +932

  • Cured/Discharged

    509,997

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,615

    +55
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres