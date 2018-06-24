English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kit 'Jon Snow' Harington Marries Co-Star Rose Leslie in Traditional Scottish Wedding
The couple and guests arrived for the afternoon service at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie's family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church.
Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (AP)
London: Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married on Saturday with a church service and a celebration at the bride's ancestral castle in Scotland.
The couple and guests arrived for the afternoon service at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie's family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church.
Guests included the pair's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.
Actress Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church. (AP)
Later the newlyweds were showered with rose petal confetti as they left the church and drove off in a Land Rover festooned with "Just Married" signs to a reception on the castle grounds.
Actor Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman. (AP)
Harington and Leslie, who are both 31, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO fantasy series, where they played a couple as the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014 and currently stars in U.S. legal drama "The Good Fight."
Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. (AP)
The couple announced their engagement with a notice in the Times of London newspaper in September.
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne for the wedding ceremony. (AP)
The bride's father, Sebastian Leslie, said Saturday he was "absolutely thrilled" about the wedding.
Also Watch
The couple and guests arrived for the afternoon service at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie's family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church.
Guests included the pair's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.
Actress Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church. (AP)
Later the newlyweds were showered with rose petal confetti as they left the church and drove off in a Land Rover festooned with "Just Married" signs to a reception on the castle grounds.
Actor Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman. (AP)
Harington and Leslie, who are both 31, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO fantasy series, where they played a couple as the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014 and currently stars in U.S. legal drama "The Good Fight."
Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. (AP)
The couple announced their engagement with a notice in the Times of London newspaper in September.
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne for the wedding ceremony. (AP)
The bride's father, Sebastian Leslie, said Saturday he was "absolutely thrilled" about the wedding.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos Relieved to Make Amends for Germany
- Nick Jonas Makes His Relationship With Priyanka Chopra Official With This Romantic Instagram Video
- Tik Tik Tik Movie Review: Leave Your Thinking Caps at Home for This Sloppy Slide into Space
- Ocean's 8 Film Review: All-Female Cast Let Down By Male Director and Production Crew
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral