Kit 'Jon Snow' Harington Marries Co-Star Rose Leslie in Traditional Scottish Wedding

The couple and guests arrived for the afternoon service at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie's family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown and veil, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church.

Associated Press

Updated:June 24, 2018, 7:34 AM IST
Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. (AP)
London: Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie married on Saturday with a church service and a celebration at the bride's ancestral castle in Scotland.

Guests included the pair's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.

Actress Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying Saturday with a celebration at the bride's family castle in Scotland. The couple and guests arrived at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Actress Rose Leslie is escorted by her father Sebastian as they arrive for her wedding at Rayne Church. (AP)

Later the newlyweds were showered with rose petal confetti as they left the church and drove off in a Land Rover festooned with "Just Married" signs to a reception on the castle grounds.

Actor Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman for the wedding ceremony of Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying Saturday with a celebration at the bride's family castle in Scotland. The couple and guests arrived at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Actor Jack Donnelly arrives with partner Malin Akerman. (AP)

Harington and Leslie, who are both 31, met in 2012 on the set of the HBO fantasy series, where they played a couple as the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte. Leslie left the cast in 2014 and currently stars in U.S. legal drama "The Good Fight."

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kiet Harington and Rose Leslie married near the bride's family castle in Scotland. The couple and guests arrived at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. Harington, wearing a morning suit, and Leslie, in a flowing ivory gown, smiled at members of the public who had gathered outside the church. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie react as they leave after their wedding ceremony, at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. (AP)

The couple announced their engagement with a notice in the Times of London newspaper in September.

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne for the wedding ceremony of his Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Saturday June 23, 2018. Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are marrying Saturday with a celebration at the bride's family castle in Scotland. The couple and guests arrived at Rayne Church, close to the 900-year-old Wardhill Castle in northeast Scotland, which is owned by Leslie’s family. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne for the wedding ceremony. (AP)

The bride's father, Sebastian Leslie, said Saturday he was "absolutely thrilled" about the wedding.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
