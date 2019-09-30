On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary, UAE Plans Slew of Cultural Activities

Dubai: The Indian mission in Dubai will hold a number of events, involving members of the local community, to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary from October 2, according to a media report.

The celebrations will continue till January 2020 in the UAE which will be supported by the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Municipality, the Khaleej Times reported.

On October 2, a four-km peace walk will be held at Zabeel Park here. The winner of the walk will get a sponsored air ticket to India.

On the same day, nearly 1,000 students of Sharjah Indian School will take part in a solar lamp making workshop. All together 200 solar lamps will be assembled in the workshop.

On October 4, the Indian Association of Ajman will organise a bicycle rally.

The Indian Business and Professional Council will organise cultural programmes on October 5 in Dubai. Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will give a talk on Gandhi on October 17.

On every Friday from November 8 to December 20, an Indian language festival will be held.

The festivities will end on January 10 with the Final Gandhi@150 event.

"Gandhiji's message of truth, peace and non-violence is of special relevance in the UAE because there are so many Indians who live here. It resonates better in the UAE, especially this year because it's the year of tolerance," said Vipul, Consul General of India to Dubai.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2019 as the 'year of tolerance', highlighting the UAE as a global capital for tolerance via its various legislative and policy-oriented goals.

Vipul said three main Gandhian principles — 'swachata' or cleanliness, environmental protection and use of renewable energy — are actively being promoted by the present Indian government.

The consulate will also host a photo exhibition featuring 100 pictures of Mahatma Gandhi. The images will be flown in from the National Museum of Gandhi in New Delhi.

