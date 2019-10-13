Take the pledge to vote

Nine Dead, 10 Injured in Gas Explosion at Restaurant in Eastern China

The explosion on Sunday morning gutted a restaurant and damaged neighboring shops in China's coastal Jiangsu province's Wuxi city.

Associated Press

Updated:October 13, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Beijing: Chinese state broadcaster CCTV says nine people have been killed in a restaurant gas explosion in eastern China.

The explosion Sunday morning gutted the restaurant and damaged neighbouring shops in coastal Jiangsu province's Wuxi city.

CCTV reported that 10 others who were injured are in stable condition. Over 200 rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene. An overpass collapsed last week in the same city, killing three people inside a car.

