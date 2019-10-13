English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nine Dead, 10 Injured in Gas Explosion at Restaurant in Eastern China
The explosion on Sunday morning gutted a restaurant and damaged neighboring shops in China's coastal Jiangsu province's Wuxi city.
Beijing: Chinese state broadcaster CCTV says nine people have been killed in a restaurant gas explosion in eastern China.
The explosion Sunday morning gutted the restaurant and damaged neighbouring shops in coastal Jiangsu province's Wuxi city.
CCTV reported that 10 others who were injured are in stable condition. Over 200 rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene. An overpass collapsed last week in the same city, killing three people inside a car.
