Gasoline Bombs Set Off Near Two Hong Kong Police Stations, Suspect Arrested

The attacks come before a major protest expected on Sunday against proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law. that would allow suspects to be tried in mainland China.

Associated Press

Updated:June 7, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
Hong Kong:Authorities in Hong Kong are investigating what appears to be two gasoline bomb attacks on Friday, outside the police headquarters and a police station. Hong Kong media said that a suspect had been arrested.

Officers in a police vehicle spotted a man holding an ignited glass bottle at about 3:30 a.m. at the intersection where the police headquarter is located, the Hong Kong government said.

When the police vehicle slowed down, the man threw the bottle towards it before fleeing in a black car, it said. The bottle landed next to the police vehicle.

Hong Kong media reported that a second gasoline bomb went off in the afternoon near the Happy Valley police station. The South China Morning Post newspaper said a man in his 20s, with a previous arson conviction, was later detained after police stopped a black Mercedes-Benz.

No one was reported injured in either incident.

The attacks come as police brace for what is expected to be a major protest on Sunday against proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law that would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China to face charges.​

