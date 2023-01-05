‘Gen Bajwa Wanted Emergency in Pakistan, Planned My Assassination’: Imran Khan's Explosive Charges

In what could bring about more uncertainty and instability in Pakistan, former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa conspired to assassinate him.

In an interview, Khan — who has always been at odds with Bajwa — said the top army official also wanted to impose Emergency in Pakistan.

“Messages are being sent to me and I am being warned not to talk about General Bajwa now as he has retired. After the attack, the opponents were claiming that the assassination attempt was done in religious hatred and then I had said that it was a conspiracy,” Khan said.

“General Bajwa wanted another extension of his tenure. In such a situation, they wanted to get me killed and impose emergency in Pakistan,” he added.

“Allah has his own plan. His plan was to give me life,” Khan told the journalist in Lahore, adding that he would hold a press conference on Thursday to “reveal the whole truth”.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the Punjab government on Wednesday said that ‘three shooters’ were sent to assassinate the former prime minister on the lines of former PM Liaquat Ali Khan’s assassination.

Punjab Home Minister Umar Sarfaraz Cheema and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the November 3 attack on Khan found that at least three shooters were sent to kill him.

Chaudhary said that the assassination plot was hatched on the lines of the assassination of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan. Liaquat Ali Khan was shot twice in the chest while addressing a gathering in Rawalpindi in 1951. His killer was also shot dead by the police on the spot.

Since his ouster after a no-trust motion in April 2022, the PTI chairman has held General Bajwa responsible for his government’s fall and giving a free hand to his political opponents.

Read all the Latest News here