Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Gender Inequality Next Great Hurdle in Fight Against AIDS, Says The Global Fund

About 1,000 young women, mostly from east and southern Africa, are infected with the virus every day from sexual violence, education disadvantages and economic inequality.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gender Inequality Next Great Hurdle in Fight Against AIDS, Says The Global Fund
Image for representation.
Loading...

The executive director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Peter Sands said that the next hurdle that one needs to overcome to dramatically reduce spread of HIV is gender inequality. The fund hopes to raise $14 billion to tackle the world's deadliest infectious diseases, reported Bloomberg.

According to Sands, an increasing proportion of the money that is available to fight HIV infections should be spent on prevention, rather than treatment and testing. He further added that about 1,000 young women, mostly from east and southern Africa, are infected with the virus every day from sexual violence, education disadvantages and economic inequality.

Sand was speaking during an interview at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Cape Town.

According to The Global Fund website, the organisation aims at "Accelerating the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics." It further reads, "The Global Fund partnership mobilizes and invests more than US$4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries."

While the rate of infection worldwide has halved over the last decade, the number of young women who are still being affected is concerning, according to Sands. He further pointed out that there are high incidences of infection in groups that face discrimination in accessing health care like gay men, transgender individuals and refugees.

Created in 2002 at the initiative of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, The Global Fund aims towards ending AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis by 2030, the report reads.

The Bloomberg report further revealed that a fund typically raises and spends money in three-year cycles and aims to raise $14 billion at a replenishment conference on October 10 that will be hosted by France's President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Sands, that is 15 percent more than what they had raised in 2016.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram