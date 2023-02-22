CHANGE LANGUAGE
'General Faiz Responsible for Rising Terrorism in Pakistan': Defence Minister Asif's Big Claim
1-MIN READ

'General Faiz Responsible for Rising Terrorism in Pakistan': Defence Minister Asif's Big Claim

February 22, 2023

Islamabad, Pakistan

A few days ago, Federal Human Rights Minister Riaz Pirzada had claimed that General Faiz Hameed (in pic) wanted to bring the outlawed TTP back to the country. (Twitter File)

The minister also said General Faiz should be questioned about the plan on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and along with him, former prime minister Imran Khan should also be summoned to Parliament

In a shocker, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed is responsible for the rising terrorism in the country.

Asif said Parliament will summon General Faiz who stood up in Sarina Kabul and said “everything will be fine”. “He should be answerable for all that he did,” said Asif.

The minister also said General Faiz should be questioned about the plan on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and along with him, former prime minister Imran Khan should also be summoned to Parliament.

Asif had also alleged that the former ISI chief, acting upon Imran Khan’s wishes, used to manage arrests of the PTI chief’s opponents.

A few days ago, Federal Human Rights Minister Riaz Pirzada had claimed that General Faiz wanted to bring the outlawed TTP back to the country.

The coalition set-up has alleged that PTI’s move to enter into dialogue with militants was “faulty” and it was “never endorsed” by Parliament.

Afghanistan’s Taliban regime is unlikely to stop supporting militants in Pakistan as it feels that economic troubles prevent Islamabad from launching a major operation against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, warned a report released in Washington on Tuesday by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

According to the report, amid Pakistan’s economic crisis and the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan, the TTP has reemerged as an increasingly potent threat.

Referring to the Afghan Taliban’s recent criticism of Pakistan’s policies, the report argued that “this undiplomatic rhetoric underscores the Afghan Taliban’s determination to continue supporting the TTP, even in the face of intensified pressure from Pakistan”.

The USIP, considered one of the largest and most credible think tanks on South Asia policies, said that the Afghan Taliban’s response to being confronted about their support for the TTP “has been to level counter-accusations — which does not signal an impending shift away from that support”.

