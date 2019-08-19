Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Gets 3-Year Extension Over 'Regional Security' Concern
The move comes just a week after Bajwa warned that his troops were prepared to "go to any extent" to help Kashmiris after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017.
New Delhi: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was on Monday given an extension in term for three years due to "regional security environment".
"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of regional security environment," a Pakistani news organisation quoted the notification issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan's office.
Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference, which is the highest decision making forum of the army, held at General Headquarters on a single point agenda of Kashmir.
"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations...," Gen Bajwa told the army commanders.
