George Floyd Death: Paris Police Ban Protest outside US Embassy Due to Coronavirus Concerns
A woman holds a placard as she attends a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of courthouse in Paris, France June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protest decrying systemic racism and calling for justice for Floyd and other victims of police brutality was planned to take place outside the US Embassy.
Police have banned a planned protest against police violence in Paris on Saturday because of health measures restricting gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
A protest decrying systemic racism and calling for justice for Floyd and other victims of police brutality was planned to take place outside the US Embassy.
But on Friday, Police Prefect Didier Lallement said such protests "are not authorised" because virus safety measures "prohibit any gathering, in the public space, of more than 10 people". He issued an order banning the Floyd demonstration and another protest planned for the same day.
Lallement said "in addition to the disturbances to public order that these rallies can generate ... the health risks they could cause remain significant".
France has had over 29,000 people die in the pandemic.