1-MIN READ

‘George Floyd’s Death a Grave Tragedy’: Trump Denounces Violence by 'Looters and Anarchists'

US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

The US President made the remarks as-- protesters across the country decried the death of African American George Floyd in the hands of police.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Saturday denounced overnight violence in the city of Minneapolis as the work of "looters and anarchists" as protesters across the country decried the death of African American George Floyd in the hands of police.

"The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy," Trump said from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where he watched the liftoff of a crewed space flight, adding that Floyd's memory had been dishonored by "rioters, looters and anarchists.”


