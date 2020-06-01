WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

George Floyd's Death in US: Thousands Demonstrate against Racism in New Zealand's Largest City Auckland

People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, London, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, London, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Hundreds more joined protests and vigils elsewhere in the country, on a day that was a public holiday.

Share this:

Several thousand people marched Monday in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, to protest George Floyd's death and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protesters marched from Aotea Square to the US consulate, where they kneeled. They held banners with slogans such as "I can't breathe" and "The Real Virus is Racism".

Hundreds more joined protests and vigils elsewhere in the country, on a day that was a public holiday. The protests were peaceful. Protesters said they were also standing up against police violence and racism in New Zealand.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading