WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

George Floyd's Death: Russia Urges US to Respect Right to Protest

Protesters hold a poster during a demonstration in Paris. (AP)

Protesters hold a poster during a demonstration in Paris. (AP)

Moscow long has bristled at Washington's criticism of its human rights record amid Russia-US tensions. The country sought to turn the tables on the US by pointing to the authorities forceful response to protests.

Share this:

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the US authorities to respect Americans' right for peaceful protest amid the wave of demonstrations sparked by George Floyd's death.

The ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, says Moscow has taken note of the use of tear gas to disperse rallies and massive arrests of protesters in the US. She also pointed out numerous journalists, including Russian reporters, were hurt while covering the protests.

Moscow long has bristled at Washington's criticism of its human rights record amid Russia-US tensions. Zakharova sought to turn the tables on the US by pointing to the authorities forceful response to protests.

She says "it's time for the US to drop the mentor's tone and look in the mirror", challenging the US authorities to "start respecting peoples' rights and observing democratic standards at home".


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading