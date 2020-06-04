George Floyd's Death: Russia Urges US to Respect Right to Protest

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged the US authorities to respect Americans' right for peaceful protest amid the wave of demonstrations sparked by George Floyd's death.

The ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, says Moscow has taken note of the use of tear gas to disperse rallies and massive arrests of protesters in the US. She also pointed out numerous journalists, including Russian reporters, were hurt while covering the protests.

Moscow long has bristled at Washington's criticism of its human rights record amid Russia-US tensions. Zakharova sought to turn the tables on the US by pointing to the authorities forceful response to protests.

She says "it's time for the US to drop the mentor's tone and look in the mirror", challenging the US authorities to "start respecting peoples' rights and observing democratic standards at home".