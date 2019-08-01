George W Bush Paintings to go on Display at Kennedy Center
The paintings have been displayed previously at the George W Bush Presidential Center in Dallas and featured in a book, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors."
A self-portrait of former U.S. President George W. Bush and his father, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, greet visitors at "The Art of Leadership. (Reuters Photo)
Washington: Paintings of wounded US military veterans by former president George W Bush are to go on display this year at a Kennedy Center gallery, the Washington-based national cultural centre said Wednesday.
"The Kennedy Center is proud to share these works — painted by a living president — that honor the men and women who defend our freedom," its president Deborah Rutter said in a statement.
The Kennedy Center said 66 of Bush's paintings would go on display from October 7 until November 15 as part of an exhibit entitled "Profiles in Courage."
"Exploring the injuries — visible and invisible — suffered by these veterans, the exhibition offers the unique perspective of a commander in chief paying tribute to the service of those who were under his command," the Kennedy Center said.
Bush, 73, who was president during the September 11, 2001 attacks and launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, has become an avid painter since leaving office in 2009.
