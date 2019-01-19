English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
George W. Bush Treats Secret Service Detail to Pizza Amid Govt Shutdown
Bush is one among the many celebrities and organisations who have made efforts to contribute to the lives of government employees who haven't received their paychecks since the shutdown
George W. Bush treating Pizza (Image: Instagram)
Dallas: Former President George W. Bush treated his Secret Service detail to pizza to show his appreciation for their service without paychecks during the partial government shutdown.
A photo posted on Bush's Instagram and Facebook pages shows him delivering pizzas to the detail.
On his posting, Bush said he and wife Laura "are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck." He also said, "it's time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown."
Bush spokesman Freddy Ford says the photo was taken Friday in Florida, but he didn't specify the location.
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
