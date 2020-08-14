Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

ATLANTA Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said hes dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the citys requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp had sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council. The Republican governor argued local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

The decision to drop the lawsuit comes as negotiations ordered by a judge between Kemp and Bottoms broke down, according to a statement from Kemp.

The lawsuit filed July 16 asked a judge to overturn Bottoms orders that are more restrictive than Kemps, block her from issuing any more such orders, instruct the City Council not to ratify Bottoms actions or adopt any ordinances inconsistent with Kemps orders, to prohibit Bottoms from making public statements asserting she has authority that exceeds Kemps, and to require city officials to enforce all provisions of Kemps existing orders.

