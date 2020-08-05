Georgia prosecutor asks court to revoke bond for former Atlanta policeman charged with murder

ATLANTA A Georgia prosecutor asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to revoke the bond for the former Atlanta policeman charged with murder in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, saying in court papers that he violated its terms by taking an out-of-state vacation.

Brooks was fatally shot in the parking lot of a south Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant. A video of the incident touched off days of protests including the burning of the restaurant.

District Attorney Paul Howard asked the court late on Tuesday to send former officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, back to jail for violating the terms of his bond, which include a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and an order that he stay within the court’s jurisdiction, court papers say.

Rolfe, who was out of jail on $500,000 bond, went to Daytona Beach, Florida, court papers say, citing data from an ankle-monitoring device.

The papers, filed to Fulton Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick, also say the state received notice from Rolfe’s attorney on Monday that he had traveled to Florida for vacation.

Rolfe’s attorney, Noah Pines, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

No date has been set for a hearing on the prosecutor’s motion to revoke bail.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was placed on

administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The

city’s police chief resigned after the incident.

