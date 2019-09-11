German Ambassador Summoned by Beijing over Visit of Hong Kong Activist Joshua Wong
China's ambassador to Germany Wu Ken said the meeting between Wong and German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass will negatively impact the relationship between the two countries.
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attend an event in Berlin, Germany,on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Berlin: China has summoned the German ambassador in Beijing following a meeting between Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Germany's foreign minister, Beijing's envoy in Berlin said Wednesday.
"The ambassador was summoned in Beijing by the foreign ministry," said China's ambassador to Germany Wu Ken, after Wong met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday.
"What I can say is how big the disappointment is on the Chinese side, and we protest very strongly. This incident will have a very negative impact on the bilateral relationship," Wu added.
