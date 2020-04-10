WORLD

1-MIN READ

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Calls EU's 500-bn Euro Rescue Deal 'Important Milestone'

File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving a media statement on the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

File photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving a media statement on the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

The accord "marks an important milestone towards a joint reaction and European solidarity in the Corona Pandemic", Merkel was quoted as saying in a tweet by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called a coronavirus economic rescue deal agreed by the EU "an important milestone" and said it should be implemented as soon as possible.

EU finance ministers on Thursday agreed a 500-billion-euro rescue package for European countries hit hard by the epidemic.

The accord "marks an important milestone towards a joint reaction and European solidarity in the Corona Pandemic", Merkel was quoted as saying in a tweet by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

In particular, member states could now take up the fight against unemployment, she said.

The EU deal was agreed after budgetary hardliners, especially The Netherlands, softened their position on economic reform and outside oversight in return for assistance.

But the ministers could still not agree on pooled borrowing via "coronabonds", an idea that Merkel has consistently rejected.

