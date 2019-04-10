English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Favours Giving UK 'Reasonable Amount of Time' to Resolve Brexit
The european union will grant British PM Theresa May a second delay to Brexit at an emergency summit on Wednesday but leaders will debate a longer extension with conditions to prevent any future British leader jeopardising the bloc.
File photo of British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Berlin: Britain should be given a reasonable amount of time to work out its exit from the European Union, though the delay to Brexit could be longer than British Prime Minister Theresa May has requested, German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
The EU will grant May a second delay to Brexit at an emergency summit on Wednesday but leaders will debate a longer extension with conditions to prevent any future British leader jeopardising the bloc.
May has asked EU leaders to postpone Britain's exit until June 30.
"I am, and the government is, of the view that we should give the two parties a reasonable amount of time," Merkel said of Britain's ruling conservatives and opposition Labour Party, who are in talks to find a Brexit deal.
"We will deliberate over what kind of extension we want to grant Britain. It could well be that it is a longer extension than has been requested by the British prime minister," Merkel told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"But we will organise this extension such that when Britain has passed the Withdrawal Agreement, Britain can very quickly thereafter execute the exit in an orderly fashion," Merkel said.
"So, in summary, the government is still very interested in an orderly exit of Britain from the European Union," she added.
The EU will grant May a second delay to Brexit at an emergency summit on Wednesday but leaders will debate a longer extension with conditions to prevent any future British leader jeopardising the bloc.
May has asked EU leaders to postpone Britain's exit until June 30.
"I am, and the government is, of the view that we should give the two parties a reasonable amount of time," Merkel said of Britain's ruling conservatives and opposition Labour Party, who are in talks to find a Brexit deal.
"We will deliberate over what kind of extension we want to grant Britain. It could well be that it is a longer extension than has been requested by the British prime minister," Merkel told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"But we will organise this extension such that when Britain has passed the Withdrawal Agreement, Britain can very quickly thereafter execute the exit in an orderly fashion," Merkel said.
"So, in summary, the government is still very interested in an orderly exit of Britain from the European Union," she added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Warner Bros Taking Legal Action Against Donald Trump For Using Batman Movie Score in Campaign Video
- IPL 2019 | Pandya & Rahul Depose In Front of BCCI Ombudsman in Mumbai
- Game of Thrones: Khal Drogo Actor Jason Momoa Talks About 'Almost Losing' His 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
- Donald Trump Uses Batman Music in Tweet, Video Gets Disabled for Copyright Violations
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results