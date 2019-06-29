Take the pledge to vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Seen Shaking at Public Events, Says 'I'm Fine'

Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”

Associated Press

Updated:June 29, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Seen Shaking at Public Events, Says 'I'm Fine'
File Photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reuters)
Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands reporters’ questions surrounding her health after two incidents this month in which she was seen shaking at public events, but insisted: “I’m fine.”

Merkel said on Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that included a long-distance flight and grueling negotiations with other world leaders that “I’m convinced, just as this reaction occurred it will go away again.”

The 64-year-old appeared unsteady and was seen shaking at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday.

Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”

