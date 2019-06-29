German Chancellor Angela Merkel Seen Shaking at Public Events, Says 'I'm Fine'
Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”
File Photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reuters)
Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands reporters’ questions surrounding her health after two incidents this month in which she was seen shaking at public events, but insisted: “I’m fine.”
Merkel said on Saturday at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Japan that included a long-distance flight and grueling negotiations with other world leaders that “I’m convinced, just as this reaction occurred it will go away again.”
The 64-year-old appeared unsteady and was seen shaking at a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday.
Last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar - In Need of Ugly Biggies, not Pretty Starts
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
- Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s