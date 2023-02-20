German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Visit India on Feb 25, Meeting with PM Modi, Business Leaders on Agenda

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be on a 2-day visit to India on February 25 and 26, his first trip to the country more than a year after he took charge of the top post.

Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

“He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on February 25 and will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26,” the MEA statement said.

It added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz will hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and global issues. The German Chancellor will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

”Chancellor Scholz’s visit will enable both sides to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th IGC, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology,” the MEA said.

PM Narendra Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders from both sides.

The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. India and Germany also work closely at multilateral and international platforms, notably as part of the G4 for UNSC reforms.

”This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011, which is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both countries hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of discussions to the Prime Minister and Chancellor,” the statement added.

Read all the Latest India News here