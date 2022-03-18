German Chancellor Scholz Calls for G7 Summit Next Week Over Ukraine Crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as current G7 president has invited the leaders of the world’s top industrialised countries to a meeting on Ukraine as part of EU and NATO summits next week, his office said Friday. Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters the talks in Brussels on Thursday would focus “in particular on the situation in Ukraine" and be “integrated" into the previously scheduled summits.

Germany this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven, which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States. Scholz was already due to attend a special NATO summit, where Hoffmann said the “main topic will be the Russian attack on Ukraine and its consequences for the alliance" in addition to means to bolster its defence capabilities.

The EU summit is set approve a new strategic overhaul for the 27-member bloc that aims for more military autonomy, and debate energy prices and supply security in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, she added. US President Joe Biden was already slated to attend both the EU and the NATO summits, which he has said he will use to demonstrate Washington’s “iron-clad" backing for its allies.

