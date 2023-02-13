German Chancellor's India Visit: Talks on Climate Change, Green Industries Likely, Says Official

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India later this month will see discussions on cooperation between the two countries in areas such as climate change, green industries and migration, a top official said on Monday.

German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, Dr Jens Plotner told a press conference that the visit will be a step towards remarkable intensification of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“We consider India a partner of values….It’s a democracy, we believe in the voice of people, rule of law, respect for human rights. We love working with India, and consider the cornerstone of our international relations," he said.

“Some of the areas of cooperation which will be discussed during the chancellor’s visit will be climate change, transforming industries into green industries, hydrogen, migration and energy among others," Plotner said.

Plotner had earlier in the day met Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and discussed with him the strategic partnership between India and Germany. They also exchanged views on the situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The visit by the chancellor is expected to begin on February 25.

It will be Scholz’s first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

In December, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock paid a two-day visit to India ostensibly to prepare for Scholz’s long-awaited trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on November 16 on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi’s visit to Berlin on May 2 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the press conference, the German security advisor said there are global consequences of the war Russia is waging. “A permanent member of the UNSC (UN Security Council) has violated the UN Charter," Plotner said.

Stressing upon Indian’s role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said that the “voice of New Delhi is heard very clearly in Moscow".

Responding to a question about India-China border issues, Plotner said, they (Germany) see the situation with concern and “it is not an area where arms should speak.

Asked about the delay in issue of student visas to Indians, he said, “Indian students are welcome in Germany. We are aware that the waiting time is long but the embassy is working double time on it".

