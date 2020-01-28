English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
German Contracts Coronavirus from Chinese Colleague in 1st Case of Human-to-Human Transmission in Europe

For representation: Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP

The 33-year-old German, with whom she had attended a meeting in Bavaria, tested positive for the virus on Monday evening.

Munich: Germany's first confirmed Coronavirus patient caught the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited Germany last week, officials said on Tuesday. This is the first human-to-human transmission on European soil, according to an AFP tally.

The Chinese employee, a woman from Shanghai, "started to feel sick on the flight home on January 23", said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, at a press conference.

The 33-year-old German, with whom she had attended a meeting in Bavaria, tested positive for the virus on Monday evening.
