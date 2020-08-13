WORLD

German court convicts mother of letting son die of thirst

A court in western Germany convicted a 28-year-old woman of negligent homicide Thursday for allowing her young son to die of thirst.

BERLIN A court in western Germany convicted a 28-year-old woman of negligent homicide Thursday for allowing her young son to die of thirst.

The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced the defendant to seven years and six months over the 2-year-old’s death in April 2019.

German news agency dpa reported that the woman admitted during the trial to leaving the toddler alone in a hot room for two days, claiming to have been unable to cope.

Her name wasn’t released in line with privacy laws.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
