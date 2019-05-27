English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Court Orders Fines for 'Sharia Police' Group
Judges said the group's actions were aimed at achieving an "intimidating effect suggestive of militancy" by aping the sharia police that exist in some Middle Eastern countries as violent organisations.
Two defendants of a self-styled ‘Sharia police’ arrive in a courtroom in Wuppertal, Germany. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Frankfurt Am Main (Germany): A German court on Monday ordered seven Islamic fundamentalists to pay fines over a so-called "sharia police" patrol they launched in 2014 to mass media and political outrage.
The men aged between 27 and 37 must pay between 300 and 1,800 euros for infringing laws against wearing uniforms, the Wuppertal tribunal found.
Germany's laws against wearing uniforms originally aimed to prevent neo-Nazis staging rallies and parades.
Judges said the group's actions were aimed at achieving an "intimidating effect suggestive of militancy" by aping the sharia police that exist in some Middle Eastern countries as violent organisations.
In September 2014, the seven patrolled the streets of Wuppertal, a west German industrial town with a sizeable Muslim population, wearing orange high-visibility vests marked "Sharia Police". When they encountered young Muslims, they told them not to drink alcohol or visit cafes, betting shops or brothels.
Monday's verdict comes at the end of a second trial for the group after the constitutional court last year overturned their 2016 acquittal.
At the time of the "sharia police" patrol, the men were led by one of Germany's best-known fundamentalist preachers, Sven Lau, a 38-year-old convert to Islam.
He was himself sentenced in 2017 to a five-year jail term in a separate case, after being found guilty of "supporting a terrorist organisation" by recruiting potential jihadists to travel to Syria
The men aged between 27 and 37 must pay between 300 and 1,800 euros for infringing laws against wearing uniforms, the Wuppertal tribunal found.
Germany's laws against wearing uniforms originally aimed to prevent neo-Nazis staging rallies and parades.
Judges said the group's actions were aimed at achieving an "intimidating effect suggestive of militancy" by aping the sharia police that exist in some Middle Eastern countries as violent organisations.
In September 2014, the seven patrolled the streets of Wuppertal, a west German industrial town with a sizeable Muslim population, wearing orange high-visibility vests marked "Sharia Police". When they encountered young Muslims, they told them not to drink alcohol or visit cafes, betting shops or brothels.
Monday's verdict comes at the end of a second trial for the group after the constitutional court last year overturned their 2016 acquittal.
At the time of the "sharia police" patrol, the men were led by one of Germany's best-known fundamentalist preachers, Sven Lau, a 38-year-old convert to Islam.
He was himself sentenced in 2017 to a five-year jail term in a separate case, after being found guilty of "supporting a terrorist organisation" by recruiting potential jihadists to travel to Syria
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Ethics Officer Dismisses Conflict of Interest Charge Against Tendulkar
- Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics
- SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Breaking Hearts Online
- Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swoon After Thumping Win Over Bayern Legends
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results