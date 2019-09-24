German Court Rules That a Hangover is an Illness, Says Companies Can't Market Products as Cures
Judges found that an illness should be defined broadly in the interest of protecting people's health, and said the term encompasses around even the slightest disruption of the human body.
Representative Image: Shutterstock
Berlin: A German court has ruled that a hangover is an illness, in a verdict against the distributor of a food supplement marketed as an "anti-hangover drink."
The state court in Frankfurt ruled in a verdict released Monday that marketing by the defendant, which it didn't identify, violated a ban on attributing to food products the ability to prevent, treat or heal illnesses. It rejected an appeal against a lower court's similar verdict.
Judges found that an illness should be defined broadly in the interest of protecting people's health, and said the term encompasses "any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body's normal condition or normal activity," according to a court statement.
That, they said, includes headaches and other symptoms that result from consuming alcohol, "a harmful substance."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It