German Court Rules That a Hangover is an Illness, Says Companies Can't Market Products as Cures

Judges found that an illness should be defined broadly in the interest of protecting people's health, and said the term encompasses around even the slightest disruption of the human body.

Associated Press

Updated:September 24, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Hangover
Representative Image: Shutterstock
Berlin: A German court has ruled that a hangover is an illness, in a verdict against the distributor of a food supplement marketed as an "anti-hangover drink."

The state court in Frankfurt ruled in a verdict released Monday that marketing by the defendant, which it didn't identify, violated a ban on attributing to food products the ability to prevent, treat or heal illnesses. It rejected an appeal against a lower court's similar verdict.

Judges found that an illness should be defined broadly in the interest of protecting people's health, and said the term encompasses "any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body's normal condition or normal activity," according to a court statement.

That, they said, includes headaches and other symptoms that result from consuming alcohol, "a harmful substance."

